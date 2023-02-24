According to the team, the coating reduces the amount of heat lost through glass by 40% in the winter

A new window coating, which according to the manufacturer can reduce a home’s energy use by 20%, has secured funding from Ignite with Ebico.

Launched in August 2022, the scheme aims to support innovators in affordable heating with funding between £5,000 and £10,000, helping them get from the drawing board to market.

Following the latest round of judging, Window Insulation has been selected to receive the Innovation Support Award for their Low-E retrofit coating for windows.

According to the team, the coating reduces the amount of heat lost through glass by 40% in the winter. At the same time it reduces condensation by 50%.

The coating is also useful in summer as it is said to reflect-away harmful UV radiation whilst reducing overheat, caused by infra-red radiation, by 40%.

With the amount of coating needed for a typical semi-detached home costing about £1,500, and energy costs soaring, the cost of applying Low-E to a house could be recouped quickly.

Phil Levermore chief executive of Ebico, said: “The aim of Ignite with Ebico is to get more affordable clean tech solutions onto the market as soon as possible.

“Low-E is exactly the sort of product we’re keen to support. It offers significant, measurable benefits and with the right support could quickly and easily start making a real difference to the energy consumption in low-income households.”