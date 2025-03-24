A hotmelt roofing system was specified to meet the project’s durability, thermal efficiency and scheduling demands

The Goods Yard development has transformed a former industrial site into a residential hub in Stoke-on-Trent, UK.

Located within the Stoke Station Masterplan, the project sits alongside the Trent and Mersey Canal and includes 174 build-to-rent apartments. At its heart is the main building, where Langley’s HM-30 Paratech roofing system has played a key role.

Roofing contractor Advanced Roofing, working with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, specified Langley’s HM-30 Paratech hotmelt system to meet performance, longevity and scheduling requirements.

Bowmer + Kirkland preferred a hotmelt waterproofing solution, leading to the selection of Langley’s fully bonded HM-30 Paratech system, which carries a BBA-certified durability statement of “the service life of the roof.” Its speed of installation helped maintain the 30-month project timeline.

Thermal performance was also a priority. The roofing system contributes to achieving a U-value of 0.2 W/m²K, supporting energy efficiency for future residents. Langley also provided an independent insurance-backed guarantee (IBG), ensuring long-term protection regardless of the trading status of the contractor or manufacturer.

Mark Lambkin, contracts manager at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “We use hot melt on the majority of our schemes. It’s a tried and tested solution to what we found to be a problematic part of the building. We felt Langley’s offering was the more robust of the options available.”

Connor Wignall, senior estimator at Advanced Roofing, added: “The product’s adaptability helped us overcome sequencing challenges while staying on schedule and within budget. We had several awkward details to resolve. The fact that Langley has a cold applied liquid waterproofing product compatible with bituminous waterproofing that doesn’t affect the IBG really came into its own.”

The project underscores how material selection and reliable partnerships contribute to successful urban regeneration, with Langley’s roofing system playing a key role in the project’s delivery.