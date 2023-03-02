Starmer promises to reform planning system as collapse in housebuilding predicted

Labour leader promises more homes as HBF report says policies now in train will push industry to lowest output since WW2

Reforming the planning system to deliver more homes is to be a key plank of the Labour’s plan to grow the economy if elected as the next UK government, party leader Keir Starmer said today.

A document published this morning detailing Labour’s plan to deliver on Starmer’s economic growth mission said Labour would reform planning rules to deliver more affordable homes and help first time buyers on to the housing ladder.

The promise comes as the Home Builders Federation published a new report predicting that housebuilding rates could half to a post-war low in response to the decision by Michael Gove to water down housing targets in the face of backbench pressure.

