Simpson Haugh makes application for tallest resi tower outside London

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
71-storey scheme is latest addition to Renaker’s tower cluster in Manchester
Simpson Haugh has submitted plans to Manchester City Council to build the tallest residential tower outside of London.
The £300m proposals, drawn up on behalf of local developer Renaker, are for a 71-storey tower with 642 apartments and a separate three-storey office building adjacent.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts