Simpson Haugh makes application for tallest resi tower outside London

2023-07-07T07:20:00

71-storey scheme is latest addition to Renaker’s tower cluster in Manchester

Simpson Haugh has submitted plans to Manchester City Council to build the tallest residential tower outside of London. 

The £300m proposals, drawn up on behalf of local developer Renaker, are for a 71-storey tower with 642 apartments and a separate three-storey office building adjacent. 

