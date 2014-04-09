Owen Hatherley

Owen Hatherley is a freelance writer, working regularly for the New Statesman and The Wire, writing about music, film, art and politics but mainly architecture and urbanism, as well as researching a phd thesis on Americanism in the Weimar Republic and the USSR at Birkbeck College.

As an outlet for the non-academic and unpublishable he keeps the weblog sit down man, you're a bloody tragedy nastybrutalistandshort.blogspot.com, and as more academic site, The Measures Taken themeasurestaken.blogspot.com

His first book, Militant Modernism, a defence of modernism against its defenders, is published by Zero Books in April 2009.