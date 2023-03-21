A new exhibition from the 2023 Venice Biennale contributors, Gbolade Design Studio, has opened at the Africa Centre in Southwark.

Titled BREAKING GROUND: A Regenerative Approach, the exhibition has been curated by practice founders Tara Gbolade and Lanre Gbolade and focuses on “how we might explore more sustainable, regenerative, and inclusive design, to become responsible stewards of the future”. The exhibition explores five key themes that cover city-shaping, retrofit, net-zero homes, community-building, and innovation in construction.

The exhibition display is drawn from Gbolade Design Studio’s own practice and includes ongoing placemaking work for the Waterloo Station Masterplan, sustainable townhouses in Croydon, and the redevelopment of Brixton’s Lloyd Leon Community Centre - home to the Brixton Soup Kitchen. The architects have adopted a sustainable approach to the exhibition, working with local suppliers to use recycled materials that will be repurposed after the event.

Gbolade Design Studio have been invited to contribute to this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale. The theme for 2023 is The Laboratory of the Future and is being curated by of Lesley Lokko.