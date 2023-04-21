Tributes are being paid to Elain Harwood, the leading architectural historian and heritage professional, who has died at the age of 64.

Catherine Croft, director of the Twentieth Century Society said: “We are in shock at the loss of our beloved Elain Harwood. She was one of my best friends, and got me involved in the Twentieth Century Society in my early 20s. She was the soul of the Society; her unmatched expertise, enthusiasm and generosity touched every one of us…”

Elizabeth Darling, chair of the Society of Architectural Historians of Great Britain, said: “It is with immense sadness that the SAHGB has learnt of the sudden death of Elain Harwood. She was a leading historian of twentieth-century British architecture, with an extraordinary depth and range of knowledge which she shared generously and with such vitality and enthusiasm.

“A lecture or study tour given by Elain, many for the Society, was always a memorable experience, brought to life by her deep understanding of architecture and her storytelling skills. Her scholarly work as senior architectural investigator at Historic England has been central to the revaluation of post-war British architecture.

“This work was perhaps best embodied in her magisterial book, Space, Hope and Brutalism, an encyclopaedic study of British architecture from the 1950s onwards, for which the Society awarded its most prestigious prize, the Alice Davis Hitchcock medallion in 2016.

“For those of us used to seeing her poring over copies of the Architectural Review at the British Architectural Library, it is very strange to think that we shall not see her again. Her contributions to architectural history and architectural heritage are immeasurable and her loss will be deeply mourned.”

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said: “What a huge loss. Elain’s knowledge, intellect, passion, and enthusiasm for twentieth century architecture and design was unparalleled, as was her gift for communicating it to wide audiences.

“The rising levels of public interest in brutalism and other previously unloved periods of modern architecture are largely down to her – through the many books she has written, countless sell-out tours she has led and talks she has given. This will be her enduring legacy and it is up to all of us to carry on her incredible work.”

Jon Wright, a former Twentieth Century Society caseworker said: ”Elain Harwood was awesome. There can be no greater testimony to her memory than the legacy of over 1,000 Post-War buildings now on the national list – many of them noted and investigated by her before anyone else - and the library of books she wrote on the architecture of the 20th Century.

“Her generosity with what she found out and stored in her unbelievable memory banks was astounding and she wore an impressive intellect with charm and fun. Irascible, irrepressible and completely wonderful, Elain was just completely unique. Her death is a huge loss for architecture and architectural history.”

Architectural historian Otto Saumerez Smith said: “No one will ever see more, or know more about, post-war architecture than Elain Harwood - it would be impossible. Tragic for my discipline and the Twentieth Century Society.”