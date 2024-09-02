Gavron was influential in the early development of the London Plan and setting up the capital’s first low emissions zone

Tributes have flooded in from the built environment following the death of former London deputy mayor Nicky Gavron.

Gavron, who served under former London mayor Ken Livingstone between 2000 and 2008, died at home on Friday at the age of 82.

She was also the Labour candidate for the 2004 London mayoral election before stepping aside to make way for Livingstone after the latter was readmitted to the party.

Known for her campaign work on the environment, Gavron championed a series of climate policies while in office including the capital’s first low emission zone and was influential in the early development of the London Plan.

She also helped set up the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, an international collective of 96 cities dedicated to reducing carbon emissions that is currently co-chaired by incumbent London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Gavron was first elected as a Labour councillor for Haringey in 1986 and was leader of the London Planning Advisory Committee from 1994 before its merger with the Greater London Authority in 2000. She was a member of the London Assembly between 2000 and 2021.

HTA Design chair and former RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said Gavron’s death was “such shocking and sad news”.

“Nicky was such a force for good in London - tireless, indomitable and kind,” he said. “Latterly we shared the presidency of London Forum of Amenity and Civic Societies. Profound condolences to her family. Nicky will be greatly missed.”

Mark Farmer, MMC campaigner and chief executive of Cast, said Gavron was a “true friend to me over many years on all matters related to modernising construction.”

He added: “She was passionate about sustainability and how we could and should build differently in London to secure a decarbonised future.

“She also very ably connected the issues of design and construction reform with the broader challenges related to municipal leadership of cities and placemaking through her key role with C40 Cities She will be missed by those that knew her.”

Michael Cassidy, chair of New London Architecture, which awarded Gavron “Londoner of the Year” in 2022, said the capital “owes a great debt” to the former deputy mayor.

“I well recall her energetic contribution to the development of a London Plan in its initial stages, emerging from the creation of an elected mayor and assembly for the capital out of a vacuum of power in the early years of the millennium.

“Intelligent, committed, cooperative across her many areas of interest, Nicky was a pleasure to work alongside and will surely be missed in the new era of politics we are now entering.”

Lisa Fairmaner, current head of the London Plan at City Hall, said Gavron “epitomised public service”.

“[Gavron] was synonymous with London. Her breadth of knowledge, understanding, and irrepressible interest in pretty much everything was legendary.

“A true inspiration and loss to London. She will be missed by many, and I’m so grateful for her time and discussions over the years.”

John Cotton, leader of Birmingham council, added: “Nicky was a passionate campaigner on housing and social justice and an active patron of Labour Housing Group. Like so many across our movement, I will miss her energy, commitment and friendship so much. Rest in peace, Nicky.”

Ashok Sinha, chief executive of climate change charity Ashden, described Gavron as a “brilliant, compassionate and enterprising activist and politician, and a great advocate for and servant of London”.

“She was also a thoroughly lovely person. All of us on the London Sustainable Development Commission, on which she served until her retirement from politics a few years ago, are deeply saddened at her passing away and will miss her tremendously.”

Rob Krzyszowski, assistant director for planning, building standards and sustainability at Haringey council, said Gavron was a “genuinely inspirational person - a leader on all things London, sustainability, planning and Haringey”.

Gavron is survived by her two daughters, which she shared with Robert Gavron, a former Labour life peer who died in 2015.