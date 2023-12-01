The London School of Architecture (LSA) has announced the appointment of Stefan Bollinger as the new chair of its board of trustees, succeeding Crispin Kelly, who will step down in January 2024.

Kelly, a founding trustee, has served as chair since 2014.

Bollinger, a Swiss national who has lived in London for two decades, is a partner at Goldman Sachs and has a longstanding interest in architecture.

Bollinger presently serves as a trustee at The Royal Academy of Arts, where he is active in both the architecture and ethics advisory groups.

He is also a trustee of the West London Zone, a charity dedicated to addressing social mobility issues in the capital.

Bollinger said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the trustees to become the next chair of the London School of Architecture. I would like to thank Crispin Kelly for all he has done over his long tenure and I look forward to working with Neal, his team, the trustee board and the LSA’s stakeholders, to take the school to the next level.

“The LSA’s broad and diverse student body, its practice network, and a growing and evolving programme of courses and educational outreach all have a vital role to play in broadening access within architecture. My passion for architecture is in the role it plays in the city and wider society: in enabling more diverse voices and shaping a dynamic and inclusive built environment. The LSA was founded on these principles and it is exciting to be a part of this drive for change.”

Assuming the position of chair-elect immediately, Bollinger will formally assume the role of chair of the board at the LSA from January.

Neal Shasore, CEO and head of school, said: “We thank Crispin profoundly for his stewardship of the school over the past ten years. His commitment to the LSA has been unwavering; his investment in our project immense. I am delighted that the board has selected Stefan Bollinger as Crispin’s successor.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming years as we continue to expand our range of accessible and innovative programmes, capitalise on the changes to architectural education, support diverse routes to practice, and pursue a just transition to a greener built environment in the face of climate crisis.”

Established in 2015, the LSA operates as both a higher education provider and a registered charitable incorporated organisation.

The institution’s primary mission revolves around broadening accessibility to architectural education and fostering a more affordable model. The school aims to encourage and support students from diverse backgrounds to pursue architectural studies and progress into professional practice.

The LSA offers a Part 2 programme (MArch in Designing Architecture), backed by a practice network comprising over 200 architectural firms operating within Greater London.

The curriculum incorporates a paid practice placement, supplementing students’ studies, which is intended to help students develop their applied skills in the workplace.

Recently, the LSA relocated its headquarters and student hub to a former church hall in Hackney, London, to accommodate its growing operational needs.