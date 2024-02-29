Snøhetta unveils Beijing library filled with ‘hills’ and topped by canopy-like roof

Gingko tree motif is intended as a celebration of Beijing’s natural and cultural heritage

Snøhetta has completed the new Beijing City Library.

Located in Tongzhou District, a sub-centre of Beijing, the library is one of three major cultural buildings contributing to the area’s transformation into an arts and cultural destination.

The project was secured by Snøhetta in 2018 through an international competition and completed in collaboration with local partner ECADI.

In response to the evolving role of libraries in the digital age, Snøhetta aimed to explore the library’s appearance and functionality, emphasising the physicality of books as objects and the act of turning pages.

…