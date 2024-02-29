News

Snøhetta unveils Beijing library filled with ‘hills’ and topped by canopy-like roof

By 2024-02-29T13:04:00

Index pic (2)

Gingko tree motif is intended as a celebration of Beijing’s natural and cultural heritage

Snøhetta has completed the new Beijing City Library.

Located in Tongzhou District, a sub-centre of Beijing, the library is one of three major cultural buildings contributing to the area’s transformation into an arts and cultural destination.

The project was secured by Snøhetta in 2018 through an international competition and completed in collaboration with local partner ECADI.

In response to the evolving role of libraries in the digital age, Snøhetta aimed to explore the library’s appearance and functionality, emphasising the physicality of books as objects and the act of turning pages.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts