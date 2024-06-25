Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 16 October

The shortlists for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.

The entries for the 20th anniversary instalment of the event have been whittled down to the 100 unique finalists shown below. They include Broadway Malyan, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Hawkins\Brown, and HTA Deisgn.

AYA 2023 winners

Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night. 

This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2024.

In 2024 a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented, will be decided by our esteemed judging panel and announced on the night.

The judging panel has been expanded this year to include 30 highly respected figures from across the built environment with a wide array of expertise. 

Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 16 October, are now on sale.

Architect of the Year Awards 2024 shortlist

NET ZERO ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Chetwoods

EPR Architects

Gbolade Design Studio

Morrison Design

Orms Architects

 

EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR (NURSERY TO 6TH FORM) - Sponsored by Swisspearl

AHR

Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture

Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Delve

Hawkins\Brown

Jestico + Whiles

JM Architects

Rivington Street Studio

HIGHER EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Carlisle

Bond Bryan

Hawkins\Brown

HLM Architects

Jestico + Whiles

Morrison Design

Stride Treglown

TODD Architects

BEST ARCHITECTURAL EMPLOYER

Bond Bryan

BPTW

Broadway Malyan

Formation Architects

Haworth Tompkins

HTA Design

JTP

We Made That

 

INDIVIDUAL HOUSE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Coffey Architects

Gbolade Design Studio

Gianni Botsford Architects

Matthew Giles Architects

McLean Quinlan

Orme Architecture

Sandy Rendel Architects

Ström Architects

RETAIL AND LEISURE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Faulkner Browns Architects

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Morris + Company

Morisson Design

Orms Architects

WA100 INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Arquid

Buckley Gray Yeoman

Dewan Architects + Engineers

Henn

Morph

Plus 8 Consulting

Purcell

Sanjay Puri Architects

 

OFFICE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

dMFK Architects

Fletcher Priest Architects

LOM architecture and design

Lynch Architects

Morris + Company

Orms Architects

Sheppard Robson

 

INDUSTRY/MANUFACTURING PARTNER ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

ACS Stainless Steel Fixings

Internorm Windows UK

Plan A consultants

 

ONE OFF SMALL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Built Works

Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture

Oberlanders Architects

Orme Architecture

Satish Jassal Architects

TiggColl

Tikari Works

WGP Architects

 

CREATIVE CONSERVATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

ArkleBoyce

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Hugh Broughton Architects

Lynch Architects

Matthew Lloyd Architects

Michael Collins Architects

Purcell

Taylor Hare

 

REFURBISHMENT AND REINVENTION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Buckley Gray Yeoman

dMFK Architects

EPR Architects

Gibson Thornley

Hawkins Brown

Morris+Company

Morrow + Lorraine

 

PUBLIC BUILDING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

AOC

Burrell Foley Fischer

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Haptic

Levitt Bernstein

Medical Architecture

 

PUBLIC AND SOCIAL HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Grounded

Pollard Thomas Edwards

SK Architects

 

PRIVATE HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Alison Brooks

Coffey

Gbolade Design Studio

HTA

JTP

Stolon Studio

T2S

Tate Hindle

 

INTERIOR ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Zentia

3D Reid

Barr Gazetas

Gensler

HLM Architects

LOM

Proctor & Shaw

TiggColl

tp bennett

 

SOCIAL VALUE AWARD

alma-nac

Curl la Tourelle Head

HLM

INCH

PM Group

Purcell

SK Architects

 

YOUNG ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Ryno

Artefact

Brisco Loran

Magri Williams

Michael Collins Architects

Novak Hiles Architects

VATRAA

 

Topics