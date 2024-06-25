Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 16 October

The shortlists for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.

The entries for the 20th anniversary instalment of the event have been whittled down to the 100 unique finalists shown below. They include Broadway Malyan, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Hawkins\Brown, and HTA Deisgn.

Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night.

This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2024.

In 2024 a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented, will be decided by our esteemed judging panel and announced on the night.

The judging panel has been expanded this year to include 30 highly respected figures from across the built environment with a wide array of expertise.

Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 16 October, are now on sale.