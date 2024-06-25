Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 16 October
The shortlists for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.
The entries for the 20th anniversary instalment of the event have been whittled down to the 100 unique finalists shown below. They include Broadway Malyan, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Hawkins\Brown, and HTA Deisgn.
Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night.
This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2024.
In 2024 a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented, will be decided by our esteemed judging panel and announced on the night.
The judging panel has been expanded this year to include 30 highly respected figures from across the built environment with a wide array of expertise.
Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 16 October, are now on sale.
Architect of the Year Awards 2024 shortlist
NET ZERO ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Chetwoods
EPR Architects
Gbolade Design Studio
Morrison Design
Orms Architects
EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR (NURSERY TO 6TH FORM) - Sponsored by Swisspearl
AHR
Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
Delve
Hawkins\Brown
Jestico + Whiles
JM Architects
Rivington Street Studio
HIGHER EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Carlisle
Bond Bryan
Hawkins\Brown
HLM Architects
Jestico + Whiles
Morrison Design
Stride Treglown
TODD Architects
BEST ARCHITECTURAL EMPLOYER
Bond Bryan
BPTW
Broadway Malyan
Formation Architects
Haworth Tompkins
HTA Design
JTP
We Made That
INDIVIDUAL HOUSE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Coffey Architects
Gbolade Design Studio
Gianni Botsford Architects
Matthew Giles Architects
McLean Quinlan
Orme Architecture
Sandy Rendel Architects
Ström Architects
RETAIL AND LEISURE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Faulkner Browns Architects
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Morris + Company
Morisson Design
Orms Architects
WA100 INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Arquid
Buckley Gray Yeoman
Dewan Architects + Engineers
Henn
Morph
Plus 8 Consulting
Purcell
Sanjay Puri Architects
OFFICE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
dMFK Architects
Fletcher Priest Architects
LOM architecture and design
Lynch Architects
Morris + Company
Orms Architects
Sheppard Robson
INDUSTRY/MANUFACTURING PARTNER ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
ACS Stainless Steel Fixings
Internorm Windows UK
Plan A consultants
ONE OFF SMALL PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Built Works
Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
Oberlanders Architects
Orme Architecture
Satish Jassal Architects
TiggColl
Tikari Works
WGP Architects
CREATIVE CONSERVATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
ArkleBoyce
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Hugh Broughton Architects
Lynch Architects
Matthew Lloyd Architects
Michael Collins Architects
Purcell
Taylor Hare
REFURBISHMENT AND REINVENTION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Buckley Gray Yeoman
dMFK Architects
EPR Architects
Gibson Thornley
Hawkins Brown
Morris+Company
Morrow + Lorraine
PUBLIC BUILDING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
AOC
Burrell Foley Fischer
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Haptic
Levitt Bernstein
Medical Architecture
PUBLIC AND SOCIAL HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Grounded
Pollard Thomas Edwards
SK Architects
PRIVATE HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Alison Brooks
Coffey
Gbolade Design Studio
HTA
JTP
Stolon Studio
T2S
Tate Hindle
INTERIOR ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Zentia
3D Reid
Barr Gazetas
Gensler
HLM Architects
LOM
Proctor & Shaw
TiggColl
tp bennett
SOCIAL VALUE AWARD
alma-nac
Curl la Tourelle Head
HLM
INCH
PM Group
Purcell
SK Architects
YOUNG ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Ryno
Artefact
Brisco Loran
Magri Williams
Michael Collins Architects
Novak Hiles Architects
VATRAA