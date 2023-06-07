Sheppard Robson and Broadway Malyan are among four practices appointed to a £6m professional services framework for the BBC.

Dudley-based Flanagan Lawrence and Bristol-based Atkins Walters & Webster have also made it onto the four-year deal, which will be used for work on the BBC’s extensive estate. The quartet of firms beat 17 bidders to secure the appointments.

Jobs are expected to include external architecture, planning approvals, interior design, space planning, client consultation, space analysis.

The award covers one lot on a wider framework structure consisting of four lots, each valued at £1.5m.

Consultants Currie & Brown, J4 Projects, Gleeds and Turner & Townsend have won places on a construction project management lot.

Aecom, Buro Happold, Arup and Stantec were appointed onto an engineering design lot, while the cost management lot was awarded to Currie & Brown, Robinson Law Francis and Turner & Townsend.

The BBC’s offices include its grade II*-listed London headquarters at Broadcasting House, which was extended by Sheppard Robson and MJP Architects in 2013, and regional bases in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle and Cardiff.

In March, the corporation was given the go ahead for plans by Howells, the Digbeth-based practice previously known as Glenn Howells, to convert Birmingham’s historic Typhoo warehouse into a new base in the city.

Two thirds of the existing warehouse, built in 1929, will be retained. Howells said the new scheme aims to become an “exemplar sustainable workplace” which will positively contribute to the BBC’s target of becoming net zero by 2030.