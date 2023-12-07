The new scholarship will be available for British and Commonwealth applicants to the British School at Rome

Robert Adam, founder and former partner at Adam Architecture, has announced the establishment of a three-month scholarship for residency at the British School at Rome, commencing in the academic year 2024-25.

The scholarship is open to applicants from Britain and the Commonwealth. Its primary focus is on studying the tradition and evolution of classical architecture in Rome and Italy, including associated urban studies.

The scholars selected will be expected to document their studies, aiming to contribute to contemporary architectural practices.

Adam, currently serving as a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde said: “My time in Rome turned around my career, I want to give others the same opportunity”, adding, “this should not just be art history, it is to study a tradition that continually evolves and should have relevance today.”

Recipients of the Robert Adam Rome Scholarship in Architecture will be integrated into the diverse community of scholars encompassing fine arts, history, and archaeology at the British School at Rome.

This community includes other architecture scholars such as the Rome Scholar in Architecture and the Giles Worsley Fellow in architectural history.

The scholarship covers full board at the British School and includes a monthly stipend.

Established in 1901, the British School at Rome operates with a mission to facilitate a comprehensive understanding and engagement with various aspects of Italy’s art, history, and culture among scholars and fine artists from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Situated in the Valle Giulia in Rome, the institution occupies a building originally designed by Edwin Lutyens, with recent extensions contributed by Hugh Petter.