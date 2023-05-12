Full screen in popup Previous

Mosedale Gillat Architects’ restoration of a grade I-listed church in Sunderland has been named as the winner of this year’s RIBA North East Awards, topping a shortlist of six finalists.

The firm’s transformation of the church into a cultural centre, called 17Nineteen, was one of two winning schemes in the city, alongside Faulkner Brown’s City Hall, a civic office, municipal and community building.

Purcell’s restoration of Newcastle Cathedral, a project 10 years in the making, has also bagged a gong for the region, the second of RIBA’s regional awards to reveal winners after yesterday’s East Midlands awards.

The list of winners in the North East is rounded off by MawsonKerr’s Godwit House, a three-bedroom passivhaus scheme in Northumberland, Chance de Silva’s St Hilda’s Church and Kirkleatham Parish Centre in North Yorkshire, and Building Design (Northern) Ltd’s Gilesgate Durham, a zinc-clad extension to a grade II-listed Georgian house in Durham.

The winners were announced at an event yesterday evening. RIBA president Simon Allford said: “Winning a RIBA regional award is a fantastic achievement. These projects, selected by a rigorous peer review process, represent the very best of the region’s new architecture.

“Inspiring buildings and spaces bring joy to all our lives, and this year’s award winners certainly fit that bill. Many congratulations to all.”

Four special awards were also handed out. 17Nineteen won the region’s conservation award, Gilesgate, Durham won project architect of the year, Godwit House was named as the winner of the sustainability award andSt Hilda’s Church and Kirkleatham Parish Centre bagged client of the year.

RIBA North East Award winners will now be considered for a RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, to be announced on 22 June.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.