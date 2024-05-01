Report claims tall buildings do not deliver high densities as claimed, and that boom in high rises has not helped address housing crisis

Policy Exchange has released a new report that criticises what it describes as Britain’s “mania for tall buildings”.

Authored by Ike Ijeh, a former BD architecture critic, and titled Tall Buildings: A Policy Framework for Responsible High-Rise & Better Density, the report asserts that far from helping address the UK housing crisis, tall buildings have in fact “made it worse”.

Policy Exchange says its research indicates that the 68 new residential towers in London since 2000 have provided over 22,000 housing units, of which only 6% were affordable, and 0.3% designated as social housing.

The report also challenges the belief that high-rise buildings are the best solution for achieving high densities in cities. Instead, it points to academic research that suggests mid-rise developments are often more efficient in optimising density and housing supply.

“…diverting attention away from the opportunities presented by these potentially more efficient and contextually sympathetic forms of mid-rise housing, the indiscriminate proliferation of tall buildings has also caused grave harm to the historic fabric in several cities, especially London and Manchester.”

The report cites Abell and Cleland House in Westminster, by DSDHA, as an example of a modern mid-rise mansion block, delivering higher densities than many high rise residential developments.

Ijeh argues that the thinktank’s research indicates that despite the proliferation of tall buildings, London’s density levels remain lower than cities like Paris and Barcelona, which have embraced mid-rise development. He also argues that the seemingly unplanned spread of tall buildings has led to harm to historic fabric in cities like London and Manchester, resulting in the loss of heritage assets and key views.

The report quotes Alain de Botton lamenting that the current London skyscraper boom is turning the capital into a “bad version of Shanghai or Dubai”, and columnist Simon Jenkins bemoaning the “urban anarchy” that was permitting “a forest of giant towers to wreck the city”.

It also claims that public opinion reflects concerns about the impact of tall buildings on historic views and city skylines, asserting that many people now view London’s skyline negatively due to tall building development.

In a foreword to the report, Griff Rhys Jones writes: “The City of London is a shiny, crooked wall. It is difficult to distinguish where one unimaginative, glass-clad slab ends, and another begins.”

Of mid-rise development, Rhys Jones suggests that ”Architects seem inculcated to hate this solution”, due to its lack of “egotistical grandiosity”.

Ijeh also highlights democratic concerns regarding public involvement in decision-making processes related to tall building development. The lack of a comprehensive city-wide tall buildings policy in London exacerbates these issues, asserts the report, undermining trust in the planning system.

The report calls for a new clear Tall Buildings Policy to address these challenges by prioritising beauty and design quality, protecting heritage, and giving the public a greater voice in decision-making processes.

It also advocates for the adoption of alternative mid-rise housing types to achieve higher densities and vibrant communities while preserving the character of cities.

>> Also read: London’s skyline is a mess. Should architects feel ashamed?

>> Also read: A disaster foretold - how a decade of high-rise architecture has blighted London’s skyline