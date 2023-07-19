News

Piercy & Co plans to rebuild 1960s Shoreditch office tipped for green light

By 2023-07-19T07:17:00

Telephone House 3

Revised Telephone House scheme criticised by objectors for embodied carbon impact

Plans by Piercy & Co to demolish a 1960s Shoreditch office and replace it with a 10-storey newbuild are set to be approved by Hackney council next week.

Planning officers have recommended the 30,000sq m scheme for approval despite acknowledging the loss of embodied carbon in the existing building.

