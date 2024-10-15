Remains of The Curtain Playhouse were discovered during early stages of a wider mixed-use masterplan

The mostly below-ground museum is set in a landscape public plaza at the centre of the wider development Visitors can walk above the remains of the theatre at the level where its stage would have been

Perkins & Will has completed building work on a museum showcasing the remains of a 16th century theatre where Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is believed to have been first staged.

The Museum of Shakespeare is the centrepiece of a new mixed-use quarter in Shoreditch called The Stage, which has been developed for Cain International and joint venture partners McCourt, Galliard Homes, Vanke and Investec.

Remains of the Curtain Playhouse were discovered during early construction stages of the wider scheme and prompted revisions to the masterplan to create a major new visitor attraction.

The theatre is first recorded as having opened its doors in 1577 and was a significant cultural and social centre in London during Shakespeare’s life.

It was the main venue for Shakespeare’s plays before The Globe opened at the end of the 16th century and historians believe Romeo and Juliet and Henry V were originally staged there. The theatre is thought to have continued staging plays until 1624.

Initially thought to be round like The Globe, the structure was discovered to have a long rectangular stage during archeological investigations, making it one of the earliest known examples of this type of theatre in London.

The theatre was unearthed during early construction stages of the development

The museum will conserve and showcase the remains of the playhouse, one of only two scheduled ancient monuments in the London Borough of Hackney.

The largely below-ground scheme features a stainless steel facade set in a landscaped public realm incorporating tiered seating intended to serve as an outdoor amphitheatre. A bird shape cut into the facade references a ceramic bird whistle found during the dig.

Perkins & Will project director Moojan Kalbasi said: “This project holds a special place in my heart as it represents a significant urban ensemble centred around a cultural space, combining my passion for urban design with cultural places.

“It also marked the beginning of my career many years ago at Perkins & Will. The remains of Shakespeare’s theatre have always been central to our design vision, and over the years, we have carefully crafted the project around the public plaza and the museum.

We are extremely proud that the museum building has now reached completion, bringing a perfect conclusion to the scheme. I eagerly await seeing the space fitted out and filled with visitors.”

Perkins & Will also provided detailed designs for six new buildings across the wider masterplan, including two new office buildings, The Bard and The Hewett, and a residential building next to the main public plaza.

The development includes 412 homes, 39,000sq ft of shops and a 10,700sq ft building called The Pavilion containing restaurants and bars.