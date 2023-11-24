Project is the second collaboration between Norman Foster and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst

Next Bespoke furniture made from sustainable wood taken from fallen LA-native trees at the Gabriela Hearst store in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) Handbags on wooden plinths at the Gabriela Hearst store designed by Foster + Partners in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) Vaulted ceilings hand finished in Roman clay at the Gabriela Hearst store in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) Womenswear and handbags on display the Gabriela Hearst store in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) Furniture Gavron Dumas Studio made from fallen Sycamore trees at the Gabriela Hearst store in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) Furniture by Gavron Dumas Studio at the Gabriela Hearst store in Los Angeles (Ben Meier / Gabriela Hearst) 1/6 show caption

Foster + Partners has completed a shop for fashion designer Gabriela Hearst in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA.

The store, the second of the practice’s projects for the brand, is located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive.

Foster + Partners’ design of the Beverly Hills store takes inspiration from the work of Paul R. Williams, the architect of some of LA’s best known buildings, including the Beverly Wilshire hotel, which is on the same street.

“The new store reflects [Gabriela Hearst’s] sustainable approach, with hand-crafted elements, a refined palette of high-quality materials, and bespoke furniture that is made from fallen Los Angeles Sycamore,” Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said.

“Stepping into the store, the intention is to instantly make you feel at home.”

The design features rose gold aluminium door handles fluted glass doors, silk carpets and bespoke rugs and wall hangings based on drawings by Brooklyn-based artist, Eli Tamarkin.

The vaulted ceilings were finished with traditional techniques, including the hand-application of Roman Clay.

Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio worked with the architects to design bespoke furniture for the project made from fallen Western Sycamore trees that grew within LA.

The flagship Gabriela Hearst store designed by Foster + Partners opened in London’s Mayfair in August 2019.