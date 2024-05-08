Government wants new legislation to come into force later this year

The government have announced that new non-domestic buildings will provide separate single-sex toilets for men and women.

The new legislation would mean that single-sex toilets will be mandatory in restaurants, shopping centres, public toilets and other non-domestic buildings. Private single-user mixed-sex toilets may also be provided if there is enough space in a building. These toilets may also be used if there is not enough space for single-sex toilets.

The government hopes to present the legislation to Parliament in the next few weeks and have it in force later this year if it is approved.

Lee Rowley, The housing minister said: “We know all members of society value safety, privacy and dignity, and this new legislation will help ensure the right facilities are in place for everyone.”

“It is vital that new buildings, particularly in public spaces, are serving the community with right toilet provision.”

The government said that single-sex areas are necessary to maintain the privacy of women, girls and the elderly.

The proposed legislation comes following the results of a consultation which revealed that 81% agreed with the delivery of separate single-sex toilets, whilst 82% agreed with the intention to provide private single-user mixed-sex toilets, where there is suffient space.

In October 2020, the government launched a call for evidence on toilet provisions for men and women. The call for evidence took place amid concerns for women and girls over toilets being converted into gender neutral facilities.

Following a review of all the responses in July 2022, the government announced plans to ensure single-sex toilets will continue to be provided for men and women, but to still encourage the delivery of unisex toilets where there is enough space and to make sure privacy provisions are maintained in unisex toilets.

In August last year, the government launched a technical consultation in order to maintain privacy provisions in toilets and to suggest measures to facilitate separate toilets for men and women as well as private single-user mixed-sex toilets.