News

Network Rail unveils ‘completely reimagined’ plan for Liverpool Street station redevelopment

By 2024-11-04T18:00:00

Acme Liverpool St 4

Sellar no longer working on scheme with Herzog & De Meuron replaced by Acme

Network Rail has unveiled a “completely reimagined” proposal for the redevelopment of Liverpool Street station designed by Acme, replacing the scheme’s former lead architect Herzog & de Meuron.

Sellar is also understood to no longer be working on the project. 

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts