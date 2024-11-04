Network Rail unveils ‘completely reimagined’ plan for Liverpool Street station redevelopment

- Home
Sellar no longer working on scheme with Herzog & De Meuron replaced by Acme
Network Rail has unveiled a “completely reimagined” proposal for the redevelopment of Liverpool Street station designed by Acme, replacing the scheme’s former lead architect Herzog & de Meuron.
Sellar is also understood to no longer be working on the project.
…
