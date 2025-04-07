Full screen in popup Previous

Network Rail Property has submitted its drastically revised plans to redevelop Liverpool Street station and said it expects the scheme to take eight years to build.

A full planning application designed by lead architect Acme has been lodged with the City of London, replacing a previous proposal submitted in 2023 designed by Herzog & de Meuron which was scrapped after a backlash from heritage campaigners.

The new £1bn scheme will include a 21-storey office building above the station’s main concourse, new retail areas, improvements to circulation and signage and new routes running through the station to Exchange Square.

Network Rail has also revealed the first images of proposed “landmark” entrances on Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Exchange Square that are aiming to reflect the station’s Victorian architecture.

The images show a series of gothic-style arches covered in brick cladding which lead into the redesigned main concourse area, a marked difference to the contemporary white-coloured arches proposed by Herzog & de Meuron.

The plans confirm Network Rail’s pledge last year to take a more “heritage-led” approach to the redevelopment compared to the previous scheme, which had proposed interventions in a strikingly different design to the grade II-listed 19th century station.

That scheme was abandoned last year with Network Rail’s development partner Sellar dropped after the application amassed more than 2,000 objections from members of the public and criticism from heritage groups including Historic England.

Network Rail’s property arm, Network Rail Property, is now leading the redevelopment and has sought closer collaboration with heritage groups on the design, although the Victorian Society, which led the campaign against the previous proposals, is still objecting to the new plans and has described plans for an over-station office tower as “perverse”.

The office component is being used to fund improvements to the rest of the station, which is currently the UK’s busiest with around 118 million people a year crossing its concourse with annual passenger numbers expected to hit 158 million by 2041.

Network Rail said the redevelopment, which will significantly enlarge the building’s concourse, will enable the station to serve more than 200 million passengers a year.

It also aims to turn the station into a “destination in its own right” with new retail, leisure and workspace, aligning with the City of London’s Destination City ambition to diversify its economy.

The new planning application follows a public consultation which has resulted in several further design changes, including increasing the number of escalators from eight to 10, making staircases wider and making lifts larger for wheelchair users.

Network Rail Property chief executive Robin Dobson said: “We’re proud to be leading the submission of a transformative scheme for the redevelopment of London Liverpool Street station, one that is a truly accessible and inclusive space, can support the forecasted annual passenger rise to over 200 million and deliver vital improvements to the everyday experience of passengers while respecting and celebrating the station’s historic character.

“Investing in transport infrastructure is essential to unlocking future economic growth for London and beyond. This investment will ensure Liverpool Street remains a landmark gateway to the City of London for generations to come.

“Following extensive consultation and engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, our plans put passengers first whilst respecting and retaining the station’s Victorian features, including the iconic trainshed and the Great Eastern Hotel.”

Acme founding director Friedrich Ludewig added: “Liverpool Street is one of London’s great Victorian stations and our proposals will make the station accessible, permeable and celebrate its function as the gateway into the City of London.

“We have embraced the challenge to design new entrances reflecting its position as the UK’s busiest train station, and roof structures that speak to the original 1875 structures and the 1990s extension.”

Ludewig said the proposals would retain the “essential qualities” of the existing station while celebrating parts which were previously hidden, turning it into the “world-class transport hub that the City of London and all Londoners deserve”.

The project team includes Aecom on engineering and transport, Certo as project manager, Gerald Eve on planning, Gleeds as cost manager, Donald Insall Associates on heritage and townscape, GIA on daylight and sunlight and SLA as landscape architect.