Day care centre tops list of 52 winners including schemes by AHMM, Hawkins Brown and Grafton Architects

Mæ's John Morden Centre is RIBA's London building of the year The day care centre brings together facilities previously spread across Morden College, a grade I-listed retirement home

Mæ’s John Morden Centre has been named the best new building in London at this year’s RIBA regional awards for the capital.

The scheme in Blackheath is a day care centre for residents of Morden College, a grade I-listed retirement home originally founded in 1695 to house bankrupt shipping merchants.

The centre, completed in 2021, brings together facilities previously spread across the college site to tackle social isolation among college residents.

It topped a list of more than 50 RIBA London Award winners, including Park Central West and East by AHMM, the City of London Academy at Shoreditch Park by FCBS and the London School of Economics’ Marshall Building by 2021 Stirling Prize-winners Grafton Architects.

Hawkins Brown notched up two awards for the Royal College of Surgeons and for Waltham Forest Town Hall.

Other schemes handed a gong include Tonkin Liu’s Swing Bridge, Henley Halebrown’s Taylor and Chatto Courts, Hopkins’ Pears Building, Haworth Tompkins’ Theatre Royal Drury Lane, PRP’s Chobham Manor and the National Youth Theatre by DSDHA.

Grafton Architects' Marshall Building AHMM's Park Central West and East Hawkins Brown's Royal College of Surgeons Tonkin Liu's Swing Bridge Henley Halebrown's Taylor and Chatto Courts PRP's Chobham Manor Perkins & Will's UCL PEARL The National Youth Theatre by DSDHA

UCL Pearly by Perkins & Will, Borough Yards by SPPARC, 6 Orsman Road by Waugh Thistleton, Lavender Hill Courtyard by Sergison Bates, Lea Bridge Library Pavilion by Studio Weave and Threefold House by Knox Bhavan were also recognised with awards.

The Fireworks Factory by Bennetts Associates was given the RIBA London Conservation Award, while Bloqs by 5th Studio was handed this year’s Sustainability Award.

London Project Architect of the Year went to Green House by Hayhurst and Co, Small Project of the Year was won by James Alder Architects’ Manber Jeffries House, and A House for Artists by Apparata Architects bagged Client of the Year.

James Alder Architects' Manber Jeffries House won small project of the year The National Youth Theatre by DSDHA Bennetts Associates' Fireworks Factory

RIBA president Simon Allford said: “Winning a RIBA Regional Award is a fantastic achievement.

“These projects, selected by a rigorous peer review process, represent the very best of the region’s new architecture.

“Inspiring buildings and spaces bring joy to all our lives, and this year’s award winners certainly fit that bill. Many congratulations to all.”

RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced on 22 June.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.