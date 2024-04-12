Show Fullscreen

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has granted grade II-listed status to a thirteenth cabmen’s shelter in the capital – meaning all surviving bright green refuges now have protection.

The wooden huts were built by the Cabmen’s Shelter Fund as much-needed rest stops for licenced cab drivers, at a time when cabs were all horse-drawn.

The first cabmen’s shelter in the capital was built in 1875. Government heritage adviser Historic England said that 61 shelters were known to have been built by 1950.

Shelters have a small kitchen and space for around 10 drivers to sit, enjoy a meal and chat. All of the remaining buildings continue to serve taxi drivers.

The thirteenth – and final – cabmen’s shelter to be listed is at Wellington Place in St John’s Wood. According to Historic England, it was built between 1914 and 1918 to a design based on Maximilian Clarke’s “ornamental” shelter of 1882, which was created for the CSF.

The small, distinctive buildings are still overseen by the CSF, which will mark its 150th anniversary next year.

CSF trustee Colin Evans said the organisation was really pleased the Wellington Place shelter – which is known as “The Chapel” – now had protected status alongside the 12 other examples in the capital.

“We know how special the shelters are but we need the London taxi trade and public’s support more than ever so that this important part of our heritage and working-class history lives on,” he said.

All of the remaining shelters are north of the River Thames. The most southerly example is on Chelsea Embankment, near the Albert Bridge.