Promotions come as founder steps aside from leading practice

John Robertson Architects has announced three director-level promotions and the transition of its founder to a “senior adviser” role.

The practice said associate directors Etain Fitzpatrick, Angela St Clair-Ford and Mark Wibberley have now become directors.

Fitzpatrick is a former staffer at KPF and Renzo Piano Building Workshop who joined JRA in 2016. St Clair-Ford is the lead architect at JRA’s Edinburgh studio, which launched last year. Wibberley is tasked with leading on the practice’s growing client monitoring workstreams.

JRA director Festus Moffat said the promotions coincided with the practice’s 30th anniversary and “an exciting new chapter” in its evolution.

“Our founder, John Robertson, has assumed a senior advisor role, entrusting the leadership of the practice to David Magyar, Smita Bhat, Nathalie Bergvall and myself,” he said.

“In line with our forward-looking succession plan, we’ve actively fostered a culture of empowerment among our staff, emphasising the values of creativity, initiative, and ownership.

“We are collectively committed to fostering fresh thinking, nurturing ambition, and perpetually evolving to ensure the continued success and growth of JRA.”