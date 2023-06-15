Japanese designers reveal floating city proposals

Japanese firm N-Ark has created proposals for a floating city for 40,000 people that could also have uses for communities affected by natural disasters, such as giant waves and climate-change related displacement.

Its concept designs for “Dogen City” involve a circular outer ring that would be roughly 4km in circumference. It would float on the ocean and host housing for 10,000 residents as well as vital infrastructure, including sewage treatment. A further 30,000 people, including workers, researchers and guests would make up its “daytime population”.

N-Ark said the proposals would have city-level functions with the livability of a small village.

…