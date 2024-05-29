News

Industry leaders caught off guard by Lendlease’s decision to sell UK construction arm

Move could lead to less competitive pricing on big jobs, clients warned

Industry leaders have been caught off guard by Lendlease’s decision to put its UK construction business up for sale, with some warning it could lead to less competitive pricing on big schemes.

The New South Wales-based multinational announced on Monday that it intended to sell its overseas construction arms by the end of 2025 so it can focus its operations on home turf in Australia.

