In pictures: LOM’s 250 Bishopsgate retrofit

By Jim Dunton2023-10-04T06:00:00

14 - Galleries Meeting Rooms-1 © Nicholas Worley

Source: Nicholas Worley

Practice transforms 20-year-old Spitalfields office building for NatWest Group

LOM Architecture and Design has completed its retrofit of NatWest Group’s 250 Bishopsgate headquarters building at the north-eastern edge of the City of London.

The practice’s transformation of the 11-storey steel-and-glass structure – designed by EPR Architects in the late 1990s – was carried out over multiple phases during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the building remaining in use throughout.

LOM’s brief was to radically improve space, facilities and sustainability at 250 Bishopsgate and the project includes a new 300-seat conference centre, meeting galleries, a co-working floor, an atrium garden, a café and board facilities. There is also a new NatWest Bank branch.

