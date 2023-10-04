In pictures: LOM’s 250 Bishopsgate retrofit

- Home
Practice transforms 20-year-old Spitalfields office building for NatWest Group
LOM Architecture and Design has completed its retrofit of NatWest Group’s 250 Bishopsgate headquarters building at the north-eastern edge of the City of London.
The practice’s transformation of the 11-storey steel-and-glass structure – designed by EPR Architects in the late 1990s – was carried out over multiple phases during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the building remaining in use throughout.
LOM’s brief was to radically improve space, facilities and sustainability at 250 Bishopsgate and the project includes a new 300-seat conference centre, meeting galleries, a co-working floor, an atrium garden, a café and board facilities. There is also a new NatWest Bank branch.
