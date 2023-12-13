Full screen in popup Previous

Bennetts Associates and Divercity Architecs have completed an office complex in the centre of Athens, Greece, for developer Dimand.

The Syggrou Office Complex is located on a corner site on one of the city’s key thoroughfares, Leoforos Syggrou, which links the city centre with the sea. The project features views to the Acropolis, Mount Lycabettus, the mountains, the city centre, and the sea.

The 15,600sq m site comprises two eight-storey buildings, the first achieved LEED Platinum, exceeding the team’s target of Gold.

At the centre of the architectural design is a modern reinterpretation of classical design through elements such as the ‘stoa’, a colonnade that grounds and connects both buildings to the context, and the ‘peristyle’, a framed entrance shared by both buildings with a new garden.

Sculpted rooflines draw the eye of those passing by on Leoforos Syggrou, while facades of locally sourced white marble fins capture the city’s natural light while providing ample shade.

Aiming to maximise passive design, the scheme focused on working with rather than against the local climate. Measures included limiting the amount of glass to 40% of the facade, full shading to all areas, a low-energy air conditioning system and green roofs measuring 1,100 sq m in total. A full Life Cycle Assessment was undertaken to evaluate and lower the scheme’s embodied carbon and overall environmental footprint.

In addition to the green roofs, biophilia plays a role in further enhancing biodiversity and supporting occupier health and wellbeing. The complex features two planted terraces and a 650sq m green garden that references traditional Greek courtyards.

Julian Lipscombe, director at Bennetts Associates, said: “It has been both a privilege and a career highlight to design this landmark scheme in one of the world’s most iconic cities.

”What a joy to work with the breathtaking vistas and the exhilarating Athenian light. We aimed to blend a contemporary expression with classical influences to create a bold, high-end, and sustainable scheme as our contribution to the city’s extraordinary architectural legacy.

”It’s been incredible to hear positive reactions locally, with many saying the scheme is “quintessentially Athenian” – the highest accolade possible!”

The wider project team comprised contractor Ballian Techniki, structural engineer Pagonis-Polychronopoulos-Kinatos, landscape designer H. Pangalou & Associates and sustainability consultant D-Carbon.