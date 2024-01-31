Show Fullscreen

HOK has been given the green light for a life sciences scheme in Cambridge.

Life sciences developer Kadans is behind plans to construct 139,000sq ft of purpose-built laboratory and office space at Merlin Place in the Cambridge North cluster.

The six-storey development, which has been designed to accommodate bio-tech, pharma, med-tech and digital health companies, will replace a three-storey office built in the 1980s. A new cafe will be included on the ground floor.

As a condition of approval, city councillors have told Kadans to develop a scheme for grey water harvesting and recycling and submit evidence relating to water efficiency before it can begin construction, citing “serious water stress facing the area”.

CB3 is the cost consultant on the scheme, AKT-II is structural engineer and PSK is the project manager, while Hoare Lea is M&E consultant.

Last week, Manchester City Council gave permission to an application submitted jointly by Kadans and McLaren for a mixed-use scheme in the city.

The pair are working with Moda Living as part of a wider masterplan for Upper Brook Street in Ardwick.