The government’s heritage advisor has called for RSHP’s 99 Bishopsgate tower to be refused due to fears it would harm views of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Historic England, an influential consultee on major planning applications, said it “strongly objects” to the 54-storey scheme on the edge of the City of London’s eastern cluster of towers, which was submitted for planning in September.

Developed for Brookfield, it is described by RSHP in planning documents as a “transitional” building blending the townscape character of the cluster with the mainly brick buildings of the neighbouring conservation area.

But Historic England said it would create a “cliff edge” on the border of the cluster which would harm protected views of the grade I-listed St Paul’s, which is considered the most important heritage asset in the City.

It added that allowing the allowing this steep edge to the cluster, rather than a gradual increase in height as has been envisaged under the City’s planning guidance, would “greatly diminish the townscape benefit of clustering tall buildings as a means of protecting London’s historic environment, which is one of its core purposes”.

While RSHP’s designs include a chamfered corner on the top edge of the tower which aims to “acknowledge” strategic views of the cathedral from Waterloo Bridge, a prime tourist spot, Historic England said this feature “offers little mitigation” and the building’s impact on the significance of the cathedral would still be “most damaging”.

The scheme has also been criticised by a London Review Panel, an independent body funded by the Greater London Authority which provides advice on major planning applications.

At a meeting attended by the tower’s lead architect Graham Stirk and Brookfield president Dan Scanlon, the panel said it did not support the complete demolition of the existing 1970s building and urged the approach to be “reconsidered”.

The plans would see the site’s existing 28-storey tower, which serves as the UK headquarters of Multiplex, set to build the tower, flattened to street level and the retention of its concrete raft and piles, which would form the base of the replacement scheme.

The project team for 99 Bishopsgate includes T&T Alinea on costs, AKT II on structural engineering, Ramboll on MEP services, Atelier 10 on sustainability, Momentum on transport, GIA on sunlight and wind, Trium Environmental Consulting on environment and Andy Sturgeon as landscape architect.

Planning consultant DP9, communications consultant Kanda Consulting and heritage and townscape consultant The Townscape Consultancy are also on the team.