News

High-rise decision delays caused by outsourced delivery model, says safety regulator

By 2025-02-04T09:56:00

building safety high rise

Source: Shutterstock

 

Delays in handling applications for high-rise building projects by the new Building Safety Regulator are largely due to the outsourced processing model the organisation has adopted, the regulator has said.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts