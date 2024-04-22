London architect working with two Belgian practices on scheme

Henley Halebrown has won an open competition to renovate a community centre in Belgium.

The two-time Stirling Prize finalist won the job together with Belgian practices WV Architecten and landscape architect Ateliers Damien Derouaux.

The renovation of the De Roosenberg community centre will bring a new library, a brasserie and an events hall with a foyer. It is located in Oud-Heverlee, a rural municipality in Belgium.

The competition is run by the Flemish Government Architect, a team created to develop design policy in Flanders.

The team is led by Erik Wieërs, who is an architect and co-founder of “Collectief Noord architecten,” an architectural practice based in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Flemish Government Architect says that some of the spaces within the current building are too small or not in the right area of the building.

Henley Halebrown’s other projects include Fulham’s Edith Sumerskill House, which is a 21-storey tower which will provide 133 affordable homes as well as a 316-bed student residential building in Stratford, next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.