Heatherwick completes mixed-use development in Xi’an

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
A new district in Xi’an features public spaces, ceramic façades, and a vertical park inspired by the Silk Road
Heatherwick Studio has completed a large-scale mixed-use district in Xi’an, China, covering 155,000m². The Xi’an Centre Culture Business District (CCBD) includes retail spaces, offices, a hotel, and residential accommodation.
Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province in central China. The scheme is situated between the ruins of the Temple of Heaven and the Shaanxi TV Tower.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts