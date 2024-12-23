Heatherwick completes mixed-use development in Xi’an

A new district in Xi’an features public spaces, ceramic façades, and a vertical park inspired by the Silk Road

Heatherwick Studio has completed a large-scale mixed-use district in Xi’an, China, covering 155,000m². The Xi’an Centre Culture Business District (CCBD) includes retail spaces, offices, a hotel, and residential accommodation.

Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province in central China. The scheme is situated between the ruins of the Temple of Heaven and the Shaanxi TV Tower.

