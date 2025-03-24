Practice joins growing number of architecture frms seeking recognition for their environmental and social performance through B Corp

Hawkins\Brown has been awarded B Corp certification. The firm scored 113 points in the certification assessment, above the 80-point threshold required for qualification.

B Corp certification, overseen by non-profit organisation B Lab, is designed to assess a company’s impact across areas including governance, workers, community, environment and customers. Hawkins\Brown’s submission covered evidence relating to business operations, employee treatment, client and supplier engagement, and support for the local community and environmental initiatives.

The certification process includes a commitment to continuous improvement and requires recertification every three years.

Alastair Roberts, chief executive officer of Hawkins\Brown, said: “We are proud to have been recognised by B Lab. The B Corp vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy that works for everyone very much chimes with our own.

”Our certification reflects who we are and have always been since 1988, when Roger and Russell set out with the intention of building a practice that could be a force for good.

“Since 2021, we have been employee-owned and B Corp certification was the logical next step. It was something our employees were keen for us to look at and work towards.

“We’re really attracted to the B Corp framework as a way of guiding future improvements and we’re excited to join a global community where we can learn from a wide range of like-minded businesses.”

There are now around 9,000 B Corp-certified businesses globally, including a growing number of design and architecture firms. Certification is intended to signal a company’s alignment with broader sustainability and social responsibility goals.

For clients, B Corp certification can provide a clear external benchmark of a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials. The label has gained traction as organisations seek to demonstrate values-driven business practices.

