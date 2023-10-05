Second staircases added to five-block scheme resulting in the loss of nearly 40 homes

Maccreanor Lavington has been given the green light for nearly 400 homes in Canada Water after being forced to cut 40 homes because of the second staircase rule.

Southwark council voted yesterday evening to back the planning officers’ recommendation to approve the British Land development, which includes five blocks up to 30 storeys in height surrounding a park with a pavilion.

It is the first of two major components of the developer’s 53-acre Canada Water masterplan to have been hit by new fire safety regulations for second means of escape in buildings above 18m.

In August, AHMM submitted amendments to its part of the site, a pair of 36- and 33-storey towers containing 410 homes, workspace and retail space, to align with the government’s plan to mandate second stair cores in new housing blocks above 18m.

Maccreanor Lavington lodged similar revisions to its existing application in May to add additional staircases in four of the scheme’s five blocks.

It has resulted in the loss of 20 homes and a retail unit in a 4-storey block, seven homes in a five-storey block, 11 homes in a six-storey block, and a ground floor retail unit in a 14-storey block. A total of 384 homes will now be built, with 40% being affordable.

Two of the buildings have also had their footprints reduced, two have had their footprints lengthened, massing and windows adjusted and a complete redesign of all cores in another block.

A consultation on the plans also received 14 objections, mostly over the height of the buildings, with just one representation in support, although Southwark’s planning officers argued the scheme complied with local planning guidance and would sit comfortably within the surrounding townscape.

A separate application for a pavilion, vent structure and play area within the park was also approved yesterday evening.