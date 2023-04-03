The Church Street project will see a total of 1,750 new homes built

Westminster councillors have approved a 1,120-home regeneration scheme designed by Bell Phillips after the plans were revised to add second staircases.

The council sent the project back to the drawing board to put in additional cores to the Church Street scheme in Marylebone following a fire safety ruling by London mayor Sadiq Khan in February.

It is one of a string of major schemes in the capital which have been redesigned in response to the new rules, which require all applications for buildings above 30m to have second staircases before going to the Greater London Authority for second stage approval.

The redevelopment will see the demolition of an existing council estate and the construction of new buildings ranging from eight to 14 storeys in height.

Westminster council itself is the developer for the scheme, which will be built with Greater London Authority funding and have 50% affordable housing.

While the number of homes has not change following the redesign, there has been a loss of retail space, increased massing and significantly altered tenures.

Initial plans submitted in 2021 proposed a 60:40 split between intermediate rent and social rented home. The revisions have seen a massive increase in social rent homes, with these now making up 70% of the scheme with the remaining 30% for intermediate.

The homes will include 228 council homes for returning local authority tenants, plus an extra 156 social rented homes and 168 for intermediate rent. The whole of the Church Street regeneration project will see 1,750 new homes built in total.

Contractor DDS has started the initial demoltion work. Bell Phillips is the architect.

Matt Noble, cabinet member for regeneration, renters and climate action at Westminster City Council, said the plans would “make a visible difference to the neighbourhood, with better homes, greener streets and more opportunities for jobs, entrepreneurship and learning”.

The council has also started to look for a delivery partner. Organisations had until 13 March to submit their interest in the procurement process. It is expected invitations to tender will be issued to shortlisted bidders on 13 April.

Local residents have voted in favour for two of the council’s regeneration schemes, Church Street and Ebury Bridge, which has unlocked £60m in funding from the GLA.