The government yesterday published names of local authorities and housing associations that have secured ‘Warm Homes’ funding to retrofit social housing.

Under the third wave of the warm homes social housing fund, the department for energy security and net zero has offered a total £1.3bn to landlords across 144 retrofit projects. This includes cash for 17 strategic partnership schemes and 127 challenge fund initiatives.

Some of the successful bidders include older living housing provider Anchor Hanover Group, which has been awarded £12.3 million, Basildon Council (£9.6 million), Bromford (£6.9 million), Clarion (£8.8 million) and Flagship Housing Group (£14.6 million).

The government said the ‘Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3’ builds on the allocations made under the previous waves of the ‘Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund’, which brought social housing stock with an energy performance certificate below band C up to that standard.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) will be receiving an allocation of the money as part of the first integrated settlements.

WMCA and GMCA will be the first English regions to receive an integrated settlement, which brings government funding relating to functional responsibilities into a single pot, rather than expecting local authorities to bid into competitive national processes for financial support.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Social landlords have worked hard to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, and this funding will help them to continue that work — supporting retrofit programmes that will reduce fuel poverty, lower carbon emissions, and bring down energy bills for tenants.

“The strong demand for this funding highlights how vital energy efficiency investment is for the social housing sector. While this latest allocation will support important retrofit work, we know that many landlords will have bid for more than they have received.

“To maximise the impact of this programme, we encourage the government to build on this commitment and ensure the full £13.2 billion Warm Homes Plan funding is delivered at the forthcoming Spending Review, with a minimum allocation of £5 billion for the social housing sector.”

The full list of funding allocations can be found on the government website.