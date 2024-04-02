Government publishes second staircases guidance for higher risk buildings

The government has published long-awaited technical guidance on its second staircase rule after months of uncertainty that has led to hundreds of housing schemes being put on hold.

The lack of detailed information about the policy, including clarity over the definition of staircases and requirements for lifts, have been cited as a reason for large numbers of housing developments being put on hold. The Mayor of London last month said work on 38,000 homes has been halted due to uncertainty caused by the lack of technical guidance.