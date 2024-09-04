Scheme designed by Mae and Hawkins\Brown had been put on hold by previous government

A long-delayed 350-home housing development designed by Mae and Hawkins\Brown has finally been given the go-ahead.

The scheme, located adjacent to Cockfosters station, has been given the green light following approval from the Labour government. This decision reverses a block previously imposed by the former Conservative administration.

The project, led by Transport for London (TfL), had faced delays despite gaining planning permission from Enfield Council in 2022. The scheme was halted when the former secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, used a rarely invoked legislative measure to prevent the development. However, current secretary of state, Louise Haigh, has now lifted that barrier, allowing the project to move forward.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “After the previous government refused to approve the plans, I’m delighted that the new government has given us the green light to progress exciting plans for new homes at Cockfosters station.

“Building homes right next to public transport connections is a key part of our plans to deliver the high-quality homes Londoners need.”

The scheme adjacent to Cockfosters Station will deliver 350 homes

TfL is legally required to obtain approval from the Department for Transport for the sale of land used for operational purposes under the Greater London Authority Act. In this instance, the land comprises two car parks on either side of Cockfosters station. TfL’s request to dispose of the land was originally submitted in 2021.

TfL’s property company, Places for London, will oversee the development. The organisation is involved in multiple housing projects across the capital.

Graeme Craig, director and chief executive of Places for London, said: “We are delighted that we are now able to make progress with our plans at Cockfosters now that we have the green light to release the land. We look forward to working across the capital with the Government and the Mayor as we progress the plans to deliver the homes that London urgently needs.”

The development has been a source of controversy, attracting significant opposition from local residents. Concerns centred around the reduction of car parking spaces, which are widely used by commuters from Hertfordshire who rely on Cockfosters as a park-and-ride facility. The proposed height of the buildings, which includes 14-storey towers, also sparked objections.

The development is set to include 40% affordable housing, in line with local targets. The project will also preserve parking spaces for disabled Blue Badge holders and improve public access to Trent Park.

The Cockfosters project is expected to now progress, with design updates planned to meet current fire safety standards.