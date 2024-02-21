News

Go ahead for EPR’s Fulham wharf scheme

By 2024-02-21T12:32:00

Camera_01_5K_Final_V02.jpg 14Feb24 sml

Mixed-use scheme to include 276 homes and a jetty for handling waterborne goods

EPR’s plans for six mixed-use blocks on the riverside in Fulham have been given the green light.

The Albert and Swedish Wharf scheme will include 276 homes, a cafe and around 4,900sq m of industrial space in buildings up to 17 storeys in height.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts