Plans given the go ahead following £16m donation

Ian Chalk Architects plans to refurbish a theatre in Cambridge has been given the funding to go ahead.

The plans, which were given planning permission and listed building consent in January 2023, would refurbish Cambridge Arts Theatre’s 666-seat auditorium as well its front-of-house and back-of-house areas during the scheme’s first phase. The first phase will also restore the building’s orginal timber finishes and deliver a new curved balcony front.

The £16m funding from Lord David and Dame Susie Sainsbury through the Gatsby Charitable Foundation would secure the first phase of the refurbishment of the Cambridge Arts Theatre. The construction for this phase is due to start early next year and is expected to be completed late next year.

The plans for the second phase of the scheme include a new rooftop 200-seat performance area, bar and foyer.