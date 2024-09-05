Industry bodies have been reacting to the long-awaited Phase 2 report and its 1,700 pages of findings

Construction and housing bodies have been reacting to the long-awaited Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 report, with many saying they need time to digest the 1,700-page report’s findings before deciding what to do next.

The report, published yesterday, found decades of government failure, a slapdash construction culture and the dishonesty of building product manufacturers combined to kill 72 people on 14 July 2017. It has made several recommendations including consolidating responsibility for the construction industry in one centralised regulator reporting to a single government minister.

Andrew Mellor, partner at PRP, and technical advisor on building regulations to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, said: “If adopted, many of the recommendations will bring significant change, but implementation could take years. As a practice, we welcome the proposal for the ARB and RIBA to review the sufficiency of the competency changes they have already implemented for architects. I have advocated for a single regulator for Building Safety for several years; we do not have that today, even with the Building Safety Regulator.

“The inquiry recommendations go further and propose a single construction regulator responsible for construction product regulations, testing, fire risk assessor accreditations, building control oversight, and the licensing of contractors to work on Higher Risk Buildings (HRB). This is huge and impacts both current responsibilities and those planned for various government departments. While it’s a sensible proposal, it will require a lot of resources to implement. I anticipate it will take at least two years before it can become operational.

“We also welcome the proposal to review all Approved Documents, including Approved Document B fire safety, to ensure clarity and that they are fit for purpose. The proposal for a statement in the statutory guidance documents that says reliance on the guidance will not necessarily ensure compliance with Building Regulations is one that will be worrisome for many designers and contractors.

“The proposed national register of contractors for HRBs will be welcomed by clients. But will many contractors sign up when a director has to personally guarantee that the building constructed is as safe as required by the Building Regulations?”

RIBA chair of board Jack Pringle said: “The report makes clear that people’s safety requires reform of structures and regulations. This includes systemic change within the construction industry, and a fundamental shift in culture and behaviours. This is a collaborative endeavour and RIBA has committed to playing a leading role.

“As the Inquiry also notes, RIBA has taken steps since June 2017 to improve education and training in our profession. With the benefit of these comprehensive findings, and as recommended, we will review the measures already introduced.

“Many of the report’s insights and recommendations, particularly on the role and responsibilities of an architect, have great relevance for our members. We will take time to study them in detail, update our members, and continue to play an active role in the creation of a safer built environment.”

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) said: “Informed by Dame Judith Hackitt’s earlier recommendations and enabled by new legislation in the Building Safety Act 2022, ARB has introduced a new mandatory scheme for continuing professional development, which will apply to all registered architects. ARB has also developed new Competency Outcomes that all providers of ARB accredited qualifications in architecture must meet.

“The Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 Report recommends that ARB review the changes we have already made to the training and education of architects, to ensure they are sufficient in the light of the Inquiry’s findings. We will do this and will publish our assessment.

“The report also finds that the architects appointed on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment “fell significantly below the standard reasonably to be expected.” The Inquiry has expressed concerns that this may be widespread within the profession. We will consider those findings in further detail, and take into account the involvement of other authorities with prosecuting powers before deciding what further action may be required.

“We will also take time to consider the whole of the report, including in particular the need to ensure a profound shift in culture and behaviour in the built environment sector.”

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) said while much work has been done with the industry “working hard” to implement regulatory reform relating to building safety, the inquiry has “identified several further matters that require attention”.

A CIC spokesperson said: “It is essential that government and the construction sector recognise the findings he has reported and that we learn the lessons and continue to respond to create an industry and a culture where safety, competence and compliance with the law is an absolute priority. Only then will public trust in the sector be restored.”

He added the CIC believes that “every construction professional should fully familiarise themselves with the report and its recommendations”.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) said it will be providing further analysis and a detailed briefing for its members on the inquiry’s findings in the coming days.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH said: “Our focus must be on creating homes where safety is paramount and where resident concerns are treated with the gravitas that they deserve. The report highlights critical lessons for all of us working in housing.

“As we reflect on the inquiry’s findings we also think of the 72 lives lost at Grenfell and the very personal loss felt by their families, friends and communities.”

A spokesperson for the G15 group of large London housing associations said it will “take the time needed” to carefully consider the inquiry’s findings. She said: “The Grenfell tragedy was a devastating event that must mark a turning point for fire and building safety across the housing and construction sectors.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: ““We and our members will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that a tragedy such as the fire at Grenfell Tower never happens again. The deaths of 72 innocent people were entirely avoidable, and it is right that those responsible are held to account, and that other buildings with the same dangerous safety defects are made safe as quickly as possible.

“We welcome the Grenfell Tower Public Inquiry’s recommendations and will work with our members to learn the lessons from this report.”

Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), said the inquiry has shown the need for competence.

Berry said: “While the nation’s local builders are, for the most part, far removed from work that has been investigated as part of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, it does not mean they are precluded from improving industry standards. Domestic builders do not have minimum competence levels. If industry and government are serious about delivering competence, then introducing minimum standards for entry into domestic building work is a must – this is competence from the ground up.”

Dr Janet Young, director general at the Institution of Civil Engineers, said the organisation will need time to “review and reflect” on the inquiry’s findings to “understand how they should inform our approach going forwards.”

She said: “Reducing the risk of infrastructure failure and keeping people safe is something we are all responsible for.”

Louise Gittins, chair of the Local Government Association, said councils “stand ready to work with the government” on improving building safety.

She said: “The disaster that unfolded at Grenfell Tower must never be allowed to happen again and the LGA and councils will take time to properly consider this vital report and its recommendations.”