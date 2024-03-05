Awards launch with three new categories and an entry deadline of 17 May

Entries have opened for this year’s Architect of the Year Awards.

The AYAs are Building Design’s annual celebration of the very best work being produced by practices today. Uniquely, the trophies are awarded for a body of work, not just for an individual building.

There are three new categories for 2024, taking the total up to 20. The categories include the Gold Award for “the best of the best” which is chosen from the winners of the project focussed categories. Hall McKnight took home the Gold Award last year after winning the Refurbishment and One Off Small Project of the Year categories.

New for this year is the WA100 International Architect of the Year category which is open to open to home based and international architects working on projects outside the UK. The refurbishment category has been divided into two new categories: Creative Conservation Architect of the Year and Refurbishment and Reinvention Architect of the Year. The former will reward architects working on the conservation and sensitive adaption of buildings of historic interest and the latter on the more radical remodelling of existing buildings to meet modern needs.

Entries will be judged by a jury including Alan Stanton, director of Stanton Williams, David Partridge, chairman of Related Argent, Pip Simpson, director of design, estate, and public programme at the V&A and Gavin Hale-Brown, director at Henley Halebrown.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 16 October at the Brewery in London.

For full details of the awards and how to enter click here

The deadline for the prestigious awards is 17 May.