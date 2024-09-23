Design Codes Pathfinder Programme aims to help local authorities across England produce policies in line with the National Model Design Code

The Design Council will host a series of free webinars in October, providing insights and case studies from local authorities that have successfully developed and implemented design codes.

The webinars are designed to support councils in optimising resources, integrating design codes for development management, and using them to achieve broader council objectives. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts through interactive Q&A sessions.

The webinars will focus on the following topics:

Tuesday 8 October, 14.00 – 15.30 : “Resourceful Coding: Maximising Efficiency through Collaboration” will examine the internal resources needed for successful design code development and the role of cross-team collaboration. Speakers include representatives from architecture firm BPTW, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and Trafford Council.

Tuesday 15 October, 14.00 – 15.30 : “Seamless Integration: Making Design Codes Work for Development Managers” will address the importance of user-friendly design codes for development management officers. Speakers include representatives from Bradford Council, Mansfield Council, and the Lake District National Park Authority.

Tuesday 22 October, 14.00 – 15.30: “Unlocking Potential: Galvanising Council Objectives through Codes” will explore how design codes can support council goals, improve planning processes, and contribute to regeneration efforts. Speakers include representatives from Mansfield Council, Medway Council, and the Lake District National Park Authority.

Local government officers involved in planning or development are being encouraged to attend. Full details, including booking information, are available on the Design Council website.

The webinars are part of the Design Codes Pathfinder Programme, an initiative led by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, in collaboration with the Design Council. The programme aims to help local authorities across England produce design codes in line with the National Model Design Code.

In addition to the webinars, the Design Council has released a set of practical resources, available for download. These materials, based on insights from Pathfinder authorities, provide step-by-step guidance for councils developing design codes.

Design codes are seen as a key tool in shaping local places, facilitating community involvement, improving planning processes, and supporting government priorities such as home building and economic growth. The Design Council is responsible for overseeing the Pathfinder Programme, ensuring the effective production and implementation of design codes.