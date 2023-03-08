News

David Chipperfield awarded Pritzker Prize 2023

By 2023-03-08T00:37:00

David Chipperfield joins Richard Rogers and Norman Foster as a Pritzker Prize winner

David Chipperfield has been awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of architecture.

“To [find myself] alongside Richard [Rogers] and Norman Foster is immensely flattering,” he said. “It’s a great honour even to be considered. I was perfectly happy being on the shortlist every year or at least being mentioned every year. I thought it was my location.”

