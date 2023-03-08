David Chipperfield awarded Pritzker Prize 2023

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
- Programmes
- CPD
- More navigation items
David Chipperfield joins Richard Rogers and Norman Foster as a Pritzker Prize winner
David Chipperfield has been awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of architecture.
“To [find myself] alongside Richard [Rogers] and Norman Foster is immensely flattering,” he said. “It’s a great honour even to be considered. I was perfectly happy being on the shortlist every year or at least being mentioned every year. I thought it was my location.”
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts