The memorial aims to provide a monument and a ‘space for contemplation and community’

An architectural competition to design Queen Elizabeth II’s official memorial in St James’s Park will be launched later this year.

Architects, artists and designers will be invited to submit ideas for the memorial’s design phase, including a monument, in the upcoming months.

St James’s Park was announced as the location for the UK’s national memorial to the late Queen on Saturday.

The site will include the area of St James’s Park adjacent to the Mall at Marlborough Gate and the land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge.

The zone was chosen due to its close proximity to the ceremonial route of the Mall, its historical and constitutional significance, and personal connection to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, aged 96.

It is close to the late monarch’s official residence of Buckingham Palace, the Commonwealth headquarters and statues of her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The government will also offer funding for memorial projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten.

“The national memorial will be located in St James’s Park, right in the heart of the capital, providing everyone with a place to honour the late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish.”

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee is expected to report final design and legacy programme recommendations to the prime minister and King in 2026.