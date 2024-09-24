Cities are outstripping nations on climate action, says London mayor

- Home
Sadiq Khan points to global cities rapidly divesting in fossil fuels, stating mayors are more nimble than national governments
Cities have been more successful in finding the right incentives to drive green economies than nation states according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Khan, who was in New York at the same time as the UN general assembly, referred to UN secretary general Antonio Guterres’ description of cities as “the first responders to the climate emergency”.
