The Chartered Institute of Housing has announced a strategic partnership with Housing Today to provide additional news, insight, comment and analysis to its members.

From later this month Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) members will also have access to the Housing Today Boardroom platform, which is a data product providing quarterly insight and sentiment from housing development directors.

Housing Today is the fastest growing media brand in the sector and is produced by Assemble Media Group, which also publishes Building and Building Design.

Housing Today is renowned for its campaigning journalism following its most recent “Fair Deal for Housing” campaign, which achieved widespread support from housing associations, housebuilders and developers in calling for the government to recommit to its target of building 300,000 homes each year.

Josie Twinning, director of membership and partnerships at Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “We are delighted to announce that CIH members will soon be getting a full news subscription to the award-winning Housing Today, inclusive in their CIH membership.

“Housing Today has been designed to support housing professionals navigate the changing landscape, a goal which is at the heart of what we do as the professional body for people who work in housing.

“We’re really looking forward to embarking on this strategic partnership and all the benefit it will bring to our members.”

Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Assemble Media Group, said: “To be able to provide our independent campaigning journalism, expert content, data and analysis to all CIH members is a privilege.

“We look forward to working with the CIH team to continually improve the offering and by coming up with additional ideas, products and services to enrich the member offering. We very much look forward to good times ahead.”