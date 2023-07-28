The University of Cambridge is amongst the first UK universities to embrace the architecture apprenticeship

The University of Cambridge’s postgraduate architecture apprenticeship programme has seen its first cohort of 16 aspiring architects successfully complete their studies and receive a Master of Studies (MSt) in Architecture. Two standout students have also been recognised with prestigious awards from the construction sector.

The architecture apprenticeship, launched by the University of Cambridge in September 2020, provides an alternative pathway to qualifying as an architect, designed to prepare students for the dynamic challenges of professional practice in the 21st century. The programme offers the flexibility for apprentices to balance their studies with existing professional commitments while gaining valuable work experience.

Alesia Bloor and Andy Elliot, part of the outstanding cohort, have been commended for their achievements. Alesia Bloor was honoured as the first North Yorkshire Construction Apprentice of the Year, while Andy Elliot received the Suffolk Joint Construction Committee Construction Professional Apprentice of the Year Award for 2023.

Administered by the University of Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education, the Master of Studies (MSt) in Architecture draws on the expertise and experience of the University’s Department of Architecture. This part-time flexible study programme is led by professionals in the field of architecture, providing the apprentices with the necessary qualifications to progress toward Part III and become fully qualified architects.

The programme is part of the government’s apprenticeship scheme, with all course costs covered by the Apprenticeship Levy and employers’ contributions. This “earn while you learn” approach allows students to receive a salary while undertaking their apprenticeship, providing architecture practices with the opportunity to nurture and support young talent.

Renowned architects, including national award winners such as Proctor & Matthews and Mole Architects, lead the lectures. The studio work is conducted as a series of master classes by prominent practitioners from the profession. Notably, Harbinder Birdi, a leading infrastructure architect, will be joining the teaching team later this year.

Dr. Timothy Brittain-Catlin, an experienced educator in architecture schools since 1993, including the University of Kent, the Architectural Association, and New York University in London, leads the course.

The University of Cambridge’s purpose-designed Apprenticeship programme aims to offer comprehensive training for both Part II and Part III

Dr. Brittain-Catlin said: “The costs of traditional architectural education are becoming increasingly difficult for graduates to cover and risk excluding large tranches of society from the profession. We see the apprenticeship model as an important way of redressing this urgent challenge.”

Apprentice Andy Elliott, who has been based at Modece Architects in Suffolk during his apprenticeship, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive the esteemed Suffolk Joint Construction Committee Construction Professional Apprentice of the Year 2023 Award.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to Matt Bell and Dr. Timothy Brittain-Catlin for their invaluable support throughout my apprenticeship at Modece Architects and Cambridge University. Their combined investment in my career and unwavering support have played a pivotal role in propelling my ongoing development. I am truly grateful for their guidance and encouragement.”

Fellow apprentice Alesia Bloor, who works at north-east based P+HS Architects, said: “I’ve always believed that practical experience, as opposed to traditional education settings, can provide a higher grasp of a profession and a more complete skill set.

“As architectural apprenticeships emerged in the industry, I eagerly embraced the opportunity to become a leading pioneer of this change. It’s difficult to overstate the opportunities my apprenticeship has presented me over the past few years. I was genuinely overwhelmed to be shortlisted for both the degree apprenticeship and North Yorkshire Construction Apprentice of the Year Award.”

The University of Cambridge’s purpose-designed apprenticeship programme aims to offer comprehensive training for both Part II and Part III. The Part II component encompasses a combination of master classes, lectures, supervisions, seminars, and studio work, conducted over three two-week sessions annually for three years. Following this, apprentices have 6-12 months to complete the End Point Assessment and Part III of their training.

Applicants seeking to join the apprenticeship are typically expected to hold a UK 2.1 honours degree or its equivalent from overseas. Additionally, they must have already completed Part I, either through an apprenticeship or a recognized degree course.

Architecture practices based in England are now invited to express their interest in enrolling candidates for the course commencing in September 2024.

