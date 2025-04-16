A former pub and canalside cash and carry could be demolished to free up the site

Buttress Architects has submitted outline planning applications for 141 homes on a derelict site bordering the Caldon Canal.

The proposals, designed for Stoke-on-Trent Council, are for a mixed-tenure scheme at Pyenest Street, Shelton, comprising 35 properties for social, affordable or intermediate rent and the rest for market housing.

Several industrial buildings along the canal may be demolished to make way for development. These include a former cash and carry canalside warehouse and the former Harry Ranjams pub, which has partially collapsed. Both are classed as “non-designated heritage assets”.

The majority of the buildings on the council-owned site have already been demolished, with the remaining structures left in various stages of disrepair.

In February, Stoke-on-Trent Council named Manchester-based developer Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited preferred bidder for its Etruscan Square project, which aims to deliver around 400 homes alongside leisure facilities and shops in the city centre.

While the local authority is still seeking a developer for its latest bid, it said this proposed partnership may also support the development of further residential sites, including at Pyenest Street.

The project team also includes Planit as landscape architect and Stantec on transport and planning.